NEET PG 2023 exam today; check dress code, guidelines, what next

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is today holding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates who are appearing for the exam will be able to download their admit card from the official NBE website — nbe.edu.in.

Exam guidelines

Today’s exam is being conducted for 3 hours, 30 minutes and will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions with each question having 4 options. The exam will be of 800 marks, and candidates will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Candidates should avoid wearing full sleeves clothes, or garments with heavy embroidery, sequins, designs etc. Any kind of jewellery (such as earrings, nose pins, necklaces, rings, anklets, bracelets, or pendants) is not allowed. Digital watches will also not be allowed inside the examination hall.

Those without an admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

What next?

After the exam concludes today, the NBE is expected to release the NEET PG 2023 exam by March 13, 2023. The cut off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET PG 2023 will also be released on the same day.

A separate handbook informing details of the counseling process and applicable reservation shall be released by the designated counseling authority for NEET PG 2023.

According to the official notification, the counseling for 50 per cent seats of All India Quota will be conducted by MCC of DGHS, and counseling for 100 per cent seats of Deemed/Central Universities will be conducted by MCC of DGHS.

NEET PG is a single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses.

Why was NEET PG 2023 not postponed?

Several NEET PG aspirants and delegates of FAIMA had claimed that for those candidates whose internship is still going on have not had enough time to prepare for the exam. A plea was filed in the Supreme Court for postponement.

In the court hearing, however, the ASG Aishwarya Bhati told the Supreme Court today that the postponement demand is only by a minority number of students. “In the first window, nearly 2.03 lakh students applied. Only 6000 students applied after the internship deadline was extended,” ASG said.

While students still hoped for postponement, the bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta denied the request to postpone the entrance test and refused to hear any pleas seeking postponement of NEET PG 2023. It was decided that the exam will be conducted as per schedule, i.e. March 5.