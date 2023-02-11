scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

‘NEET PG 2023 to be held on March 5, no reason to postpone,’ says Union Health Minister

"The exam date is March 5 and it was announced five months ago, students who had to appear for exam have been preparing for it already," said Union Minister Mansukh Madaviya

He further said that in order to ensure that no student is left behind to give the exam, the government has extended the internship cut-off date to August 11.(Photo: PTI)
Listen to this article
‘NEET PG 2023 to be held on March 5, no reason to postpone,’ says Union Health Minister
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

NEET PG 2023: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday told the Lok Sabha that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 will be conducted as per schedule on March 5.

Upon being asked a question by Congress MP, Gaurav Gogoi, if the exam will be postponed as demanded by various groups of doctors, Mandaviya replied, “The exam date is March 5 and it was announced five months ago, students who had to appear for exam have been preparing for it already.”

Read |FMGE 2023 registration begins; check exam date, how to apply and more

He further said that in order to ensure that no student is left behind to give the exam, the government has extended the internship cut-off date to August 11.

Mandaviya explained that is being done to get the academic schedule back on track which was derailed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The minister said that if they delay the exam, further schedules will be delayed as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter

The NEET PG internship cut-off was recently extended to August 11, making 13,000 more students eligible to appear for the exam. Post that, some doctor’s association staged protest to postpone the exam date. The union minister said he met the delegation from the doctor’s association and made them understand the situation.

NBE recently re-opened the NEET PG registration window and candidates can fill the application form till February 12.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 12:23 IST
Next Story

Delhi L-G removes AAP nominations on discom boards, party hits back saying he doesn’t have the power

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close