‘NEET PG 2023 to be held on March 5, no reason to postpone,’ says Union Health Minister

NEET PG 2023: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday told the Lok Sabha that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 will be conducted as per schedule on March 5.

Upon being asked a question by Congress MP, Gaurav Gogoi, if the exam will be postponed as demanded by various groups of doctors, Mandaviya replied, “The exam date is March 5 and it was announced five months ago, students who had to appear for exam have been preparing for it already.”

He further said that in order to ensure that no student is left behind to give the exam, the government has extended the internship cut-off date to August 11.

Mandaviya explained that is being done to get the academic schedule back on track which was derailed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The minister said that if they delay the exam, further schedules will be delayed as well.

The NEET PG internship cut-off was recently extended to August 11, making 13,000 more students eligible to appear for the exam. Post that, some doctor’s association staged protest to postpone the exam date. The union minister said he met the delegation from the doctor’s association and made them understand the situation.

NBE recently re-opened the NEET PG registration window and candidates can fill the application form till February 12.