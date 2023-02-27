scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Live Updates: SC to resume hearing today

NEET PG 2023 Exam Postponement Plea Live Updates: Medical aspirants have demanded that the entrance exam be postponed to April or May, instead of being conducted on March 5.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Deeksha Teri
New Delhi | February 27, 2023 09:22 IST
NEET PG 2023 Live UpdatesNEET PG Postponement Live Updates: Plea to be heard today in Supreme Court. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Supreme Court Live Updates: The Supreme Court will today resume the hearing of the petition for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. The plea was earlier heard by the bench on February 24.

Read |NEET UG, PG 2023: Registration date, postponement news and more

On Friday, a bench of justices S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta declared that it was not passing any order either way, and asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the NBE, to come out with a solution of the issue raised by the petitioners. “For those who are waiting for this (examination), it is really a mental torture,” the bench observed, adding, “When we postpone a judicial exam, there is agony for the candidates who are preparing for it. The whole dynamics change.”

Now, the bench will hear the plea today and decide whether or not the medical entrance exam can be postponed. Meanwhile, the aspirants and FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) delegates are continuing their demand for the postponement claiming that if the time between the entrance exam and the counselling is not reduced, then it will lead to a waste of time for candidates.

Live Blog

NEET PG 2023 Postponement News Updates: Even though the Health Minister has refused to postpone the medical entrance exam, Supreme Court will hear the plea today.

09:22 (IST)27 Feb 2023
Over 2 lakh doctors to appear in NEET PG 2023

NEET PG 2023 will be conducted at more than 800 centers for more than 2 lakh students, NBE has claimed.

09:09 (IST)27 Feb 2023
NEET PG 2023: What did SC say on day 1 hearing

The apex court, which made clear that it was not passing any order either way, asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the NBE, to come out with a solution of the issue raised by the petitioners.

“We want an answer. What is the solution for this,” the bench told the ASG, adding, “We are not indicating that it will be postponed.” “We are not passing any order either way. We are keeping it open. You come with the figures,” it said. Read more

08:46 (IST)27 Feb 2023
Union Health Minister denies request of NEET PG 2023 postponement

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya recently told the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 will be conducted as per schedule on March 5. “The exam date is March 5 and it was announced five months ago, students who had to appear for exam have been preparing for it already.” Read more

08:39 (IST)27 Feb 2023
NEET PG 2023: Why is NBE not willing to postpone the exam?

NBE is claiming that postponing the exam will cause problems for the registered candidates, as well as the authorities who are hosting the exam.

"The date of exam was already fixed 6 months in advance and a notice in this regard was placed on NBE website on 16.09.2022. Initially, when the cut-off date for completion of internship was 31% March 2023, more than 2 lakh students had already registered for exam and had not objected regarding the date of exam," the NBE has claimed in a document.

After representations from various State Government/Universities, the cut-off date of internship was extended to 11.08.2023 and surprisingly only 5000 additional applications were received which constitutes about 2% of the total candidates who arc going to take exam. Postponing the exam will create problem for 98% of the students who have been studying/preparing for NEET PG Exam and have represented to not to postpone the date of examination," the document added.

08:34 (IST)27 Feb 2023
When will NEET PG 2023 be conducted?

As per the schedule released by NBE, the medical entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5. The result for the same will be available tentatively by March 31. 

08:27 (IST)27 Feb 2023
Why are students protesting to postpone NEET PG?

FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) delegates and aspirants claim that if the time between the entrance exam and the counselling is not reduced, then it will lead to a waste of time for candidates.

08:24 (IST)27 Feb 2023
NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing in SC today

The Supreme Court will today resume the hearing on the petition for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. Aspirants and FAIMA delegates have been protesting for the past few weeks, demanding deferment of the exam.

Supreme Court to hear NEET PG 2023 postponement plea today The aspirants claim they will struggle to utilise the time between exam day and counselling dates properly. (Representative image)

NEET PG is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, but the candidates wish to have the exam postponed. However, NBE is not in favour of the same. “If the examination is postponed, no alternate test date may be available in the near future as the technology partner may not be available,” Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the NBE, told the Court.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 08:19 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close