NEET PG 2023 Postponement Live Updates: SC to resume hearing today

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Supreme Court Live Updates: The Supreme Court will today resume the hearing of the petition for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. The plea was earlier heard by the bench on February 24.

On Friday, a bench of justices S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta declared that it was not passing any order either way, and asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the NBE, to come out with a solution of the issue raised by the petitioners. “For those who are waiting for this (examination), it is really a mental torture,” the bench observed, adding, “When we postpone a judicial exam, there is agony for the candidates who are preparing for it. The whole dynamics change.”

Now, the bench will hear the plea today and decide whether or not the medical entrance exam can be postponed. Meanwhile, the aspirants and FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) delegates are continuing their demand for the postponement claiming that if the time between the entrance exam and the counselling is not reduced, then it will lead to a waste of time for candidates.