NEET PG 2023 Postponement Live Updates: SC to resume hearing today

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Supreme Court Live Updates: The Supreme Court will today resume the hearing of the petition for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. The plea was earlier heard by the bench on February 24.
On Friday, a bench of justices S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta declared that it was not passing any order either way, and asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the NBE, to come out with a solution of the issue raised by the petitioners. “For those who are waiting for this (examination), it is really a mental torture,” the bench observed, adding, “When we postpone a judicial exam, there is agony for the candidates who are preparing for it. The whole dynamics change.”
Now, the bench will hear the plea today and decide whether or not the medical entrance exam can be postponed. Meanwhile, the aspirants and FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) delegates are continuing their demand for the postponement claiming that if the time between the entrance exam and the counselling is not reduced, then it will lead to a waste of time for candidates.
NEET PG 2023 will be conducted at more than 800 centers for more than 2 lakh students, NBE has claimed.
The apex court, which made clear that it was not passing any order either way, asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the NBE, to come out with a solution of the issue raised by the petitioners.
“We want an answer. What is the solution for this,” the bench told the ASG, adding, “We are not indicating that it will be postponed.” “We are not passing any order either way. We are keeping it open. You come with the figures,” it said. Read more
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya recently told the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 will be conducted as per schedule on March 5. “The exam date is March 5 and it was announced five months ago, students who had to appear for exam have been preparing for it already.” Read more
NBE is claiming that postponing the exam will cause problems for the registered candidates, as well as the authorities who are hosting the exam.
"The date of exam was already fixed 6 months in advance and a notice in this regard was placed on NBE website on 16.09.2022. Initially, when the cut-off date for completion of internship was 31% March 2023, more than 2 lakh students had already registered for exam and had not objected regarding the date of exam," the NBE has claimed in a document.
After representations from various State Government/Universities, the cut-off date of internship was extended to 11.08.2023 and surprisingly only 5000 additional applications were received which constitutes about 2% of the total candidates who arc going to take exam. Postponing the exam will create problem for 98% of the students who have been studying/preparing for NEET PG Exam and have represented to not to postpone the date of examination," the document added.
As per the schedule released by NBE, the medical entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5. The result for the same will be available tentatively by March 31.
FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) delegates and aspirants claim that if the time between the entrance exam and the counselling is not reduced, then it will lead to a waste of time for candidates.
