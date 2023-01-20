scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
NEET PG 2023: Doctor’s body writes to health minister for postponement of exam

The doctors' association said medical students are in a state of turmoil and unable to concentrate on their studies due to major ongoing issues related to the early scheduled date for NEET PG-2023.

Doctors protest for NEET PG 2023 postponementThe Union Health Ministry on January 13 extended the MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30.
In a letter written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the United Doctors Front Association has requested the postponement of NEET PG-2023 test, scheduled for March 5. Along with that, the doctors’ organisation has also asked for a revision of the revised internship cut-off date, claiming that many interns are still ineligible to appear for the exam.

Read |NEET PG 2023: Govt extends MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30

“Sir, as per NBEMS revised internship eligibility criteria for NEET PG-2023, internship completion date i.e. June 30 is not justifying criteria for ongoing internship batch. Around 10,000 interns from many states are still ineligible for NEET PG-2023 after revision,” the letter dated January 18 stated.

Read |NMC reopens online portal for PG broad specialty, super specialty students to fill information

“Recently, NEET-PG 2022 special stray round counselling was conducted on January 10. Many of the NEET-PG aspirants were busy in attending counselling. So NEET-PG participants/aspirants are getting less time to prepare for upcoming exam scheduled on March 5. So we request you to kindly look in the above matter on urgent basis and serve justice to NEET PG-2022 aspirants by postponement of NEET PG-2023 for a minimum of two-three months and re-revision of internship eligibility criteria for ineligible interns to make them eligible for NEET PG-2023,” the letter read.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 12:05 IST
