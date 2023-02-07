NEET PG 2023: Aspirants, FAIMA protest at Jantar Mantar demanding postponement

NEET PG aspirants, along with FAIMA delegation, today protested at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding that postponement of the exam. Ad per the calendar issued by the National Board of Examinations, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 5.

Candidates are urging the authorities to postpone the medical entrance exam to May or June. “At present, the eligibility bar for interns is June 30 and the exam date is March 5. There is a huge gap between the counselling and the examination date. So, if the NEET PG can be postponed, candidates will be able to utilise this time to study and get the specialty of their choice. Otherwise, the time period from March to June will be a waste of time for candidates,” FAIMA Chief, Rohan Krishnan told indianexpress.com.

“If the candidates appear for the NEET PG 2023 exam in March, then the counselling process will begin in June after the results. During this time, candidates will not be able to enroll for a job due to the short span. However, if the exam is conducted in March, then at least candidates will be able to study in these months,” Dr Manish Jangra, Founder and Chief Advisor of All India Medical Association explained to indianexpress.com.

The protesters also claimed that the medical aspirants are currently adjusting with the delays of Covid pandemic in which the health care sector played a major role. “We request the government to postpone NEET PG 2023 with immediate effect and allow maximum interns to take part in the examination system,” Krishnan added.

Today’s protest was attended by nearly 80 people that included NEET-PG aspirants and office-bearers of the association.