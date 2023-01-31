scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
NEET PG 2023: Application edit window opens, steps to make changes

NEET PG 2023: NBEMS opened the application form correction window for (NEET PG) 2023 till February 3. Candidates can make the changes in online application form by visiting the official website- natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2023 application correction window opens

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Monday, January 30 opened the application form correction window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post-Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 examination.

The window is open till February 3 (till 11:55 pm) for all the applications who successfully completed the payments. Candidates can make the changes in online application form on the official website- natboard.edu.in.

No new application can be registered or payment can be made during the edit window. However, the balance fee required, if any, in case of change in candidate category and/or PwD status can be paid during the edit window. 

NEET PG 2023: Steps to edit online application form

Step 1: Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Choose the NNET-PG tab given on the home page

Step 3: Click on the application link 

Step 4: Make the required changes in the application form and submit

Step 5: Download a copy of the updated application form

According to the official notice, the edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images will open between January 14 to January 17 and admit cards will be released on February 27, 2023. NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 5.

NEET-PG 2023 shall be the eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2023-24.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 16:19 IST
