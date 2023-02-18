NEET PG 2023: Application edit window opens; check how to make changes

The last date to make amends in the application form is February 20. NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on March 5.

NEET PG 2023: Steps to edit online application form

Step 1: Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Choose the NNET-PG tab given on the home page

Step 3: Click on the application link

Step 4: Make the required changes in the application form and submit

Step 5: Download a copy of the updated application form

NBEMS had reopened the online registration window on February 9 (3 pm) and the last date to register was February 12 (11: 55 pm). The decision to re-open the registration window came after board extended the cut-off date for completion of internship till August 11.

According to the official notice, all those candidates who are are completing their internship during July 7 to August 11 will be eligible to register during the re-opening of window.