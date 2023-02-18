scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
NEET PG 2023: Application edit window opens; check how to make changes

NEET PG 2023: The last date to make amends in the application form is February 20. NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on March 5.

neetpg 2023 edit windowCandidates can make edits on the official website — natboard.edu.in. (Representative image)
NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today re-opened the application form correction window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post-Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 examination. Candidates can make edits on the official website — natboard.edu.in.

The last date to make amends in the application form is February 20. NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on March 5.

NEET PG 2023: Steps to edit online application form

Step 1: Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Choose the NNET-PG tab given on the home page

Step 3: Click on the application link

Step 4: Make the required changes in the application form and submit

Step 5: Download a copy of the updated application form

NBEMS had reopened the online registration window on February 9 (3 pm) and the last date to register was February 12 (11: 55 pm). The decision to re-open the registration window came after board extended the cut-off date for completion of internship till August 11.

According to the official notice, all those candidates who are are completing their internship during July 7 to August 11 will be eligible to register during the re-opening of window.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 14:25 IST
