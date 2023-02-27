NEET PG 2023 Admit card releasing today; steps to download

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will today release the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post-Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 examination. Eligible candidates can download the e-admit card from the official website- natboard.edu.in.

Several students took to Twitter today morning that NBE sent the link to download admit cards through SMS. However, the Supreme Court will also hear a plea filed by students for the postponement of exam citing the extension of internship date. NEET PG 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be held on March 5 and results will be announced on March 31. Candidates must carry a hard copy of the admit card to the examination centre to avoid any last-minute confusion.

NEET PG 2023: Step to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Choose the NNET-PG tab given on the home page

Step 3: Click on the application link and fill in your credentials

Step 4: E-admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Take out a print out of the admit card for carrying it to examination centre

Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination.

Candidates having a MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956 are eligible for NEET PG 2023. Candidates must have also completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before March 31, 2023.