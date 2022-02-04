NEET PG 2022 to be held on May 21, registration deadline extended

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) will now be held on May 21, 2022, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced today.

NEET PG 2022 which was earlier scheduled to take place on March 12, 2022 will now be held on May 21, 2022 between 9 am and 12:30 pm, the official circular issued by NBEMS read.

This notification comes a few hours after the Union Health Ministry had in the morning announced that NEET PG 2022 exam will be postponed after several candidates had requested authorities to postpone the medical entrance test as it was clashing with the counselling date.

Now, as per the new schedule, the NEET PG application deadline, which was earlier scheduled to be closed on February 4, will now continue till March 25 (till 11:55 PM). The edit window for all candidates will now be open from March 29 to April 7, 2022, and final edit window to rectify images will be open between April 26 and April 30.

Admit cards are scheduled to be released on May 16 and the result is expected by June 20, 2022.

The exam has been rescheduled as many candidates had claimed that they will be unable to complete their internships as majority of them were busy in their Covid duties. Keeping this in mind, authorities decided to postpone the exam and are hoping that candidates will now be able to complete their compulsory one-year internship.

“Keeping the above facts in view, the HFM (ministry of health and family welfare) has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably. Hence, the decision made by HFM may be complied with,” the notice sent on February 3 stated.