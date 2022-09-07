NEET PG 2022: Tentative counselling schedule released, registration to start on September 15

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The tentative schedule for NEET PG counselling has been released by the National Medical Commission (NMC) today. The registration and payment process for the first round will begin on September 15 and go on till September 23 till 12 noon. The payment facility will be available till September 23 till 8 pm.

The candidates will be able to choose the area of specialisation from September 20 to September 25 till 11:55 pm. The locking period will be from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on September 25.

The verification of internal candidates will take place from September 23 to 24. The seat allotment will be done from September 26 to 27. The results will be declared on September 28 and the date of joining will be September 29 till October 4.

For round two, the registration process will begin on October 10 and end on October 14 till 12 noon. The payment facility will be open on the same days till 8 pm on October 14. The candidates will be able to choose the area of specialisation from October 11 to September 14 till 11:55 pm. The locking period will be from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on October 14.

The verification of internal candidates by universities or institutes will be done from October 14 to 16. The process of seat allotment will be done from October 17 to 18. The results will be announced on October 19 and the date of joining will be from October 20 to 26.

The mop-up round for post graduate seats of all India quota, deemed universities, central university, Armed Forces Medical College, and Diplomate of National Board will be conducted from October 31. The registration process will begin from October 31 to November 4 till 12 noon. The payment facility will be open till 8 pm, November 4. The process of choosing the area of specialisation will be from November 1 to 5 till 11:55 pm. The locking period will be from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on November 5.

The verification of internal candidates will take place from November 4 to 6. The process of seat allotment will be conducted from November 7 to 8. The results will be declared on November 9 and the date of joining will be from November 10 to 14.

The counselling was earlier supposed to begin from September 1 but got deferred on August 29