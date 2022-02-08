NEET-PG 2022: Supreme Court to resume hearing on internship deadline extension, application date today

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-PG 2022 was recently postponed but some concerns regarding the internship completion deadline and application date were not addressed by the Supreme Court. Hence, the apex court will resume the hearing on the matter today.

The bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant earlier heard the matter on February 4 and listed the matter for February 8. The hearing process will commence at 2 pm.

NEET-PG 2022, which was scheduled to be held on March 12, has been postponed and will now be held on May 21. The announcement was made by the Union Health Ministry on February 4. The application deadline has also been extended, the online application window for submission of applications for NEET PG 2022 which was earlier scheduled to be closed on February 4 will now continue till March 25.

However, the petitioners are now demanding that the deferment of 6-8 weeks is not enough. They have argued that since they were frontline workers and busy with COVID duties, their internships have been postponed. Hence, the prayer seeks a relief on this so that candidates who have not been able to complete their internships within the deadline, can also be accommodated.

As per the revised schedule, the applicants will also be able to edit the NEET-PG 2022 application form between March 29 and April 7, 2022. The admit cards will be made available to the candidates from May 16 and the result will be declared on June 20.