NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court allows NMC to extend admission schedule

NEET PG 2022: The Supreme Court today allowed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to extend the last date of admissions of the NEET PG aspirants. Now, the higher authorities have given the commission time till November 25 to complete the admission process for the postgraduate students.

The decision was taken by a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli, who said that the explanation provided by the NMC is ‘bonafide’. NMC had asked for this extension as according to an order passed by the Supreme Court in 2016, no the commission cannot conduct admissions in PG medical courses after May 31.

However, the medical commission claimed that the due to the Covid pandemic and the lockdowns caused by it, counselling of academic year 2020-21 and 2021-22 was not conducted on time, which further delayed the commencement of the academic year.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) recently released the revised cut off scores for NEET PG counselling 2022 at the official website — natboard.edu.in. The decision to reduce the NEET PG cut-off was taken considering that a large number of seats had gone vacant in the PG counselling conducted for admissions of last year.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) also recently announced the final result for round 2 NEET PG 2022 counselling, which is available at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.