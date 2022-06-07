NEET-PG 2022 scorecard on June 8; check steps to download

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the scorecard of NEET PG 2022 at nbe.edu.in. As per the official notice, the NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be issued from June 8, onwards.



Recommended:: [Check your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India & State Level Counselings as per Your NEET PG Score/Rank] Use – NEET PG College Predictor

The result of NEET PG 2022 was declared on June 1, 2022, in the form of a merit list, which mentions the roll number, marks scored (out of 800), and the rank secured by the candidate. Only candidates included in the rank list by qualifying for the entrance test can download the NEET PG scorecard 2022 by entering their user ID and password.

Steps to download NEET PG scorecard 2022

In order to download the scorecard of NEET PG 2022, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Go to the official website – nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Select NEET-PG as the entrance exam

Step 3: Click on the application login

Step 4: Enter the user ID and password

Step 5: The scorecard of NEET PG appears on the screen

Step 6: Verify the details printed on it

Step 7: Download and take at least three to four printouts for future use

NEET PG 2022 Scorecard – Details mentioned

— Name of candidate

— Father’s name

— Mother’s name

— Date of birth

— Category

— PWD(H) status

— Roll number

— Scores obtained (out of 800)

— Total correct answers

— Total incorrect answers

— NEET PG All India Rank

— Cutoff of NEET PG

On the basis of scorecards, and results, qualified aspirants have to participate in NEET PG 2022 counselling. As per the latest update, the NEET PG counselling schedule 2022 has not been announced yet.