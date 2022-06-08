NEET PG 2022 scorecard released at nbe.edu.in: Check how to download 

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has issued the NEET PG 2022 scorecard today i.e. June 8. Qualified candidates can now download their scorecard of NEET PG 2022 by visiting the official NBE website — nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG exam 2022 was conducted on May 21, 2022. The Board had declared the result of NEET PG in the form of a merit list on June 1, 2022.

Recommended:: [Check your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India and State Level Counselings as per your NEET PG Rank] Use – NEET PG College Predictor

NEET PG 2022 scorecard: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE — nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘NEET PG 2022’ tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on ‘NEET PG 2022 applicant login’.

Step 4: Enter the user ID and password.

Step 5: Candidate’s NEET PG scorecard will appear on the screen.

After this, verify the mentioned details, and then download and take a printout for future references.

Details mentioned on NEET PG scorecard 2022

The following details will be mentioned on the NEET PG 2022 scorecard. Candidates can check for their reference.

—’Name of the candidate

— Date of birth

— Candidate’s parents details

— Roll number

— Category of the candidate

— Marks scored in the NEET PG exam out of 800

— Number of correct and incorrect responses

— NEET PG 2022 rank

Through the NEET PG 2022 scores, candidates can seek admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and PH Diploma courses in government, private, deemed/central universities.