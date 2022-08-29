scorecardresearch
NEET PG 2022: SC refuses to interfere in the counselling process

While hearing a plea relating to NEET PG 2022, the top court announced that the counselling will be held as per the schedule.

neet pg 2022 counsellingThe NEET PG Counselling proces will begin on September 1. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

NEET PG 2022: The Supreme Court today said that it will not interfere and stall NEET-PG 2022 counselling as it cannot put students’ lives in jeopardy. The NEET PG counselling process is scheduled to begin on September 1.

While hearing a plea relating to NEET PG 2022, the top court announced that the counselling will be held as per the schedule. Last week, aspirants questioned the authorities over their decision to not defer NEET PG but conduct counselling three months after the exam was conducted. In May, several NEET PG aspirants had requested authorities to defer the NEET PG 2022 exam by 40 days, saying that it was clashing with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.

The registration process for round 1 seat allotment will be conducted between September 1 to 4 until 12 noon and the fees can be paid till 8 pm. The choice filling window will be available between September 2 to September 5 till 11:55 pm and the result will be announced on September 8 and the reporting time under round 1 is from September 9 to 13

 

