NEET-PG 2022 result declared, cut-off for general and EWS category stands at 275/800 marks

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) announced the results for NEET-PG 2022 on Wednesday, just ten days after the test was conducted. The examination for around 42,000 PG seats in the country is attempted by over 2 lakh MBBS graduates who have completed their one-year mandatory internship.

The NEET-PG 2022 was in the news as many MBBS graduates demanded that it be delayed by six to ten weeks as there was no gap between counselling for the previous batch and examination for the current one.

“NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule,” said union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet. The bodies conducting the examination and counselling for PG courses have been rushing to try and close the gap in between batches caused due to the pandemic and litigations.

The cut-off for the general category and EWS students for NEET-PG 2022 stands at 275 marks out of 800. For persons with disabilities, it is 260 and for SC/ST/ and OBC candidates it is 245, as per NBE.

The NBE also said that two of the questions were found to be technically wrong as they had more than one correct answer. For these questions, all candidates would be awarded full marks irrespective of whether they attempted it or not.

Also Read | Two-day conference on National Education Policy from today

The examination, which usually happens in January every year, was conducted in September last year owing to delays due to pandemics. Once completed, the counselling process was stuck due to a series of cases regarding the newly introduced EWS quota. With the PG students working as junior residents in the medical college hospitals as part of their training, these delays resulted in the hospitals being short-staffed and the other residents taking to the streets demanding that the counselling be expedited.

The counselling results also had to be corrected several times either due to litigations or clerical errors, resulting in the counselling process going on for nearly four months instead of the usual two it takes.