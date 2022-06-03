scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

NEET PG 2022 result announced; What’s Next?

NBE announced NEET PG 2022 result PDF. Check when and how to download the scorecard and counselling details here. 

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi I |
June 3, 2022 3:51:33 pm
neet pg, neet pg 2022Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be conducting the NEET PG 2022 counselling in online mode at mcc.nic.in (Representative image)

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, NEET PG 2022 on June 1 at natboard.edu.in. Candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam will be issued the NEET PG 2022 scorecards from June 8 onwards.

Recommended:: [Check your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India & State Level Counselings as per Your NEET PG Score/Rank] Use – NEET PG College Predictor

NEET PG 2022 scorecard: Steps to download 

Candidates must follow the below listed steps to download the NEET PG scorecard.

Best of Express Premium
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...Premium
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scamsPremium
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scams
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievancesPremium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievances
Explained: Supreme Court rejects pleas against excavation around Puri tem...Premium
Explained: Supreme Court rejects pleas against excavation around Puri tem...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 1: Visit the official website: nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Select the ‘NEET-PG’ tab

Step 3: Click on the application login

Step 4: Enter the user ID and password

Step 5: NEET PG scorecard 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Verify the details printed on the scorecard 

Step 7: Download and take two-three printouts for future use

NEET PG 2022: Counselling details 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be conducting the NEET PG 2022 counselling in online mode at mcc.nic.in for the All India Quota (AIQ), while the counselling for state quota will be held by respective state authorities. 

For NEET PG 2022 AIQ counselling, a total of two rounds will be conducted, followed by a mop-up round, in case of vacant seats. Through NEET PG 2022 counselling, admission will be granted on 26,168 MD seats, 13,649 MS seats, 922 seats for PG Diploma and on 1,338 seats for DNB CET across the medical and dental colleges in India.

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement