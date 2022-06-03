NEET PG 2022 result announced; What’s Next?

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, NEET PG 2022 on June 1 at natboard.edu.in. Candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam will be issued the NEET PG 2022 scorecards from June 8 onwards.

NEET PG 2022 scorecard: Steps to download

Candidates must follow the below listed steps to download the NEET PG scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website: nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Select the ‘NEET-PG’ tab

Step 3: Click on the application login

Step 4: Enter the user ID and password

Step 5: NEET PG scorecard 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Verify the details printed on the scorecard

Step 7: Download and take two-three printouts for future use

NEET PG 2022: Counselling details

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be conducting the NEET PG 2022 counselling in online mode at mcc.nic.in for the All India Quota (AIQ), while the counselling for state quota will be held by respective state authorities.

For NEET PG 2022 AIQ counselling, a total of two rounds will be conducted, followed by a mop-up round, in case of vacant seats. Through NEET PG 2022 counselling, admission will be granted on 26,168 MD seats, 13,649 MS seats, 922 seats for PG Diploma and on 1,338 seats for DNB CET across the medical and dental colleges in India.