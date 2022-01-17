NEET-PG 2022 registration underway, test centres to be allotted as per seat availability 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released NEET PG 2022 application form. The eligible candidates can fill the application form online at nbe.edu.in. Through the NEET PG 2022, admission for MD / MS and PG Diploma / Post MBBS DNB and NBEMS Diploma courses will be conducted.

All the aspiring applicants must note that the last day to apply for NEET PG 2022 is February 4, 2022. In order to apply for the examination, applicants must first register themselves on the website. After the registration, candidates will be provided a website generated user id and password. Use these login credentials to fill the application form. Candidates will be required to enter all their personal and academic details.

Apart from this, they are also required to upload scanned images of signature, photograph, and thumb impression. Further, they will be required to choose the test city from the available options. Then, candidates will be asked to pay the examination fee to complete the application form filling process.

The examination fee for candidates under the general/OBC/EWS category will be Rs 4250 and for SC / ST / PwD the examination fee will be Rs 3250. Candidates must pay the application fee via credit card/debit card/net banking.

Before filling the application form for NEET-PG 2022, candidates must read the official notification to know the available test city options. Candidates can choose their preferable test city from the list provided by the board. However, it is important for the students to know that they must fill the application form at the earliest as the allotment of test city is done on a first come first serve basis. While filling the application form, candidates will only be able to select those cities where testing seats are available. NBEMS will allot the test centre in the city chosen by the candidate as per the availability.

If testing seats are not available in the state/UT in which a candidate wants to appear for NEET PG 2022 and he/she has selected some other available city instead of choosing the option “others”, then the choice of the city shall not be changed at a later stage and he/she will be required to appear for the test in the city chosen by him/her. The board will try to ensure that the candidate is allocated an exam centre in the state of their correspondence address. The candidates shall be informed about their test venue through NEET PG 2022 admit card.

The NBEMS will open the correction window for the candidates to rectify the errors in the NEET PG 2022 application form. The correction window will open on February 8, 2022, and will be closed on February 11, 2022. Candidates will be allowed to edit all the details in the application form other than their name, email id, nationality, and test city.