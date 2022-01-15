scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 15, 2022
NEET-PG 2022 registration process begins today; exam on March 12

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
January 15, 2022 12:49:59 pm
neet pg 2022, neet pg 2022 registrationCandidates can register at the official websites - nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. (Representative image)

NEET-PG 2022 registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will start the registration process for NEET-PG 2022 from January 15, 3 pm onwards. Registrations will remain open till February 4, 2022. Candidates can register at the official websites – nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

NEET- PG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on March 12, 2022. The admit cards will be released by March 7, 2022. The results, as per the official notice, will be declared on March 31, 2022. The exam will be multiple choice based with 200 questions. Candidates will take the 3 hours 30-minute examination through a computer-based test  (CBT) as per the scheme prescribed. 

NEET PG 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website on natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET-PG 2022 link that is available on the Home Page

Step 3: A redirected page will open, candidates shall register themselves 

Step 4: Fill in the application form with required details 

Step 5 :Make the required payment 

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for further requirements 

A demo test will be available for the candidates from March 1, 2022 onwards. This will be conducted to familiarise the candidates with the computer-based test format. Candidates are recommended to go through the official information bulletin released by the board for all further details 

 

