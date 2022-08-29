NEET PG counselling rescheduled, date not decided yet

NEET PG 2022: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG, 2022 counselling has been rescheduled as per the new notice issued by the National Medical Commission released today. The official MCC website issued the notice- mcc.nic.in

As per the notice, the National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing new LoPs for the current academic year. It will be concluded by September 15. “in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the Competent Authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 which was scheduled to commence from September 1.”

It further read that the tentative schedule of NEET-PG counselling is being rescheduled and the candidates should keep checking the MCC website for any latest information.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court said that it would not interfere and stall the NEET-PG counselling process. It said that it cannot put students’ lives in jeopardy.