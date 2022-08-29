scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

NEET PG counselling rescheduled, date not decided yet

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG, 2022 counselling has been rescheduled as per the new notice issued by the National Medical Commission. The official MCC website issued the notice- mcc.nic.in

NEET, NEET-PG, NEET PG 2022, NEET counselling, MCC, NMC, neet counselling schedule, neet newsNEET PG counselling schedule to release later. File.

NEET PG 2022: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG, 2022 counselling has been rescheduled as per the new notice issued by the National Medical Commission released today. The official MCC website issued the notice- mcc.nic.in

read |NEET PG 2022: SC refuses to interfere in the counselling process

As per the notice, the National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing new LoPs for the current academic year. It will be concluded by September 15. “in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the Competent Authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 which was scheduled to commence from September 1.”

It further read that the tentative schedule of NEET-PG counselling is being rescheduled and the candidates should keep checking the MCC website for any latest information. 

read |‘Can’t compromise on quality of doctors’: Delhi HC tells NEET PG petitioners challenging percentile criteria

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court said that it would not interfere and stall the NEET-PG counselling process. It said that it cannot put students’ lives in jeopardy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 07:11:04 pm
Next Story

Khufiya director Vishal Bhardwaj: ‘I try to always find a reason to work with Tabu’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A senior leader puts it out: Under Rahul, Cong is unable to win
Express Opinion

A senior leader puts it out: Under Rahul, Cong is unable to win

On joining Cong, Gadkari says: 'Would rather jump into a well'

On joining Cong, Gadkari says: 'Would rather jump into a well'

When India pick Pandya & Jadeja in their Playing XI, it’s a virtual Playing 13

When India pick Pandya & Jadeja in their Playing XI, it’s a virtual Playing 13

Mamata defends arrested colleagues, slams BJP and central agencies

Mamata defends arrested colleagues, slams BJP and central agencies

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Jio's 5G rollout to begin this Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

Jio's 5G rollout to begin this Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement