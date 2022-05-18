NEET-PG 2022: List of important topics, last-minute tips to score well

— Saurabh Kumar

With just two days left for the NEET-PG 2022 exam, candidates appearing in the exam are expected to be well versed with the syllabus by now, and should dedicate their time only for revision. The exam will be conducted in the online mode (Computer based testing – CBT) for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes, i.e. in comparison to previous years, students will now get additional 30 minutes, which can be utilized efficiently. Further in comparison to last year, the exam will carry total marks of 800, with 200 questions.

The paper will be divided into three sections – Section A, B and C, featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with English as the only medium of instruction. The syllabus will contain subjects, according to the Graduate Medical Education Regulations of the Medical Council of India. For each correct answer, candidates will get four points, while 25% (one-fourth) will be will be deducted for each incorrect response.

With such fierce competition, every aspirant must devise a well-thought-out strategy in order to execute seamlessly and successfully and for this, it is advised to Divide and prepare for your subjects into different categories and give their mock test category wise, which will help in preparing in a full-fledged manner.

The following are crucial topics for NEET PG 2022:

— General Medicine (180 Marks)– Focussing on topics like ECG, V-Fib, pneumothorax, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, pericardial diseases, classification of shock, pneumoconiosis, gordon syndrome

— Obstetrics & Gynaecology (120 marks)– imaging, infections, oncology, PCOS, infertility , tuberculosis, amputation, traumatology, , STI, obstetrics, prenatal diagnosis,

— Pathology (100 marks)– cell injury, inflammation, neoplasia, haematology, genetics, respiratory system, genetics, immunity, GIT, CVS, kidney, male & female genital tract, CNS, liver, endocrine

— Microbiology (80 marks) – bacteriology (strep/staph classification, staph toxins, typhoid toxins, etc), parasitology, virology, mycology, immunity

— Anatomy (68 marks)– neuroanatomy, cranial nerves & nuclei, brachial plexus, perineum, histology, thorax root values & dermatomes, embryology

— Physiology (68 Marks) – which will include important Topics such as General Physiology, nerve muscle, CVS, respiratory system, kidney, GIT, endocrine & reproduction, CNS, special senses, environmental physiology.

— Biochemistry (64 marks) – metabolism DNA replication ETC, lipoproteins, enzymes (classification, kinetics, isozymes), genetics, vitamins & deficiencies,

— Forensic Medicine (40 marks)– forensic toxicology , forensic thanatology, autopsy, human identification, asphyxial deaths,, sexual jurisprudence, forensic psychiatry, legal procedures & law

— ENT (40 Marks)– embryology of ear, anatomy of middle ear, complications of CSOM, blood supply of nasal septum, allergic fungal rhinosinusitis, muscles of larynx, vocal folds palsy

Here are some last-minute exam advice for aspirants to perform well in their upcoming Exam:

— Do not try to learn anything new – While the serious aspirants would have already gone through the syllabus, for those who have not touched up on certain topics (with low weightage) should not opt for learning it afresh.

— Go with high weightage topics first – Candidates should begin by completing the High weightage syllabus before going on to the remainder of the curriculum since they cover huge marks in the curriculum. Set up different time slots for each subject, beginning with the high-weight concerns and progressing to the ones that require thorough review.

— Make short notes and revise – Revision is the only mantra to have an upper edge over the peers. Thus always make short notes and single liners to memorise and revise at the last moment.

— Attempt mock tests – In order to anticipate a real time ambience of the exam, attempting mock test helps not only in time management but also to seek the weak areas and improve on the flawed topics

(The author is Chief Academic Officer (CAO) at Vidyamandir Classes)