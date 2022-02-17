NEET PG 2022: Internship deadline extended till July 31, check details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the deadline of internship completion for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022. The new deadline is now July 31, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website — natboard.edu.in — to fill the NEET PG 2022 application.

“In continuation of the NBEMS notice dated 04.02.2022 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its letter no. F. No. U11011/06/2021-MEC dated 15.02.2022, the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2022 has been extended to 31.07.2022,” the official notice read.

Several MBBS students had recently joined forces in urging the Supreme Court to intervene and order authorities to extend the deadline for NEET PG 2022 internship. Supreme Court had asked students to make a representation to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The official notice also added that the NEET-PG 2022 online application form is being updated accordingly and the changes in application form will reflect by February 18, 2022 (from 3 pm onwards). The online application form submission window will be active till March 25, 2022.

To access the official notice of extension of internship deadline, students can visit the official website — natboard.edu.in — and find the link that reads ‘Cut-Off date for Internship Completion for NEET-PG 2022 extended’. The notice will open up in a new window in PDF format.

In case of doubts or problems, candidates can contact authorities on 022- 61087595 or mail the helpdesk on helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in.