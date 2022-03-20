NEET-PG 2022: Here’s four-point preparation strategy for scoring high marks

The National Board of Examination for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is currently conducting the NEET PG 2022 registration process. Interested and eligible candidates are expected to fill out and submit the online forms by March 25. The NEET PG application form is available on the official website nbe.edu.in. As per the official schedule, the national-level entrance exam for MD/MS and PG diploma courses is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2022. This leaves candidates with nearly 2 months of time to prepare.

In addition, the NEET PG 2022 admit card will be issued to successfully registered candidates from May 16 onwards. However, besides worrying about the hall ticket, candidates must not wait any time and start preparing for the exam.

To help candidates in their preparation to clear NEET PG 2022, the following is a 4-point strategy.

1. Knowing the syllabus thoroughly

Candidates must understand that they have only 60 days to ace the exam. However, those starting from scratch need not worry about the time constraints. They still hold a chance to ace the exam.

To do so, however, they will need to understand the entire NEET PG 2022 syllabus. Following is a broad overview of the portion for the upcoming PG entrance exam –

Anatomy

Physiology

Biochemistry

Pathology

Pharmacology

Microbiology

Forensic Medicine

Social and preventive medicine

General Medicine including dermatology, venereology, and psychiatry

General surgery including orthopaedics, anaesthesia, and radio diagnosis

Obstetrics and gynaecology

Paediatrics

ENT

Ophthalmology

For the complete syllabus, refer to the subject/ knowledge area as prescribed by the Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India with prior approval of the Govt of India.

2. Revising the entire syllabus twice

The best way to understand the syllabus is by studying it thoroughly once. Thereafter, candidates must revise the entire portion twice to understand the concept clearly and thoroughly. This should be achieved in the first month itself so that candidates can dedicate the remaining one month to practice questions.

3. Transition to an only-mock test phase

Once the theory aspect of the preparation is done, candidates must register for online test series as well as mock exams for NEET PG 2022. These series are easily available online and offered by reputed coaching institutes.

4. Dedicate the last three weeks to PYQs

The last 3 weeks before the exam must be dedicated to NEET PG 2022 previous-year question papers. Although questions may not get repeated, it will help candidates revise the entire syllabus quickly. Furthermore, by solving papers in a time-bound manner, candidates will be able to imbibe important exam values like time management and presence of mind.

While solving any test paper for the PG-medical entrance exam, it is important to analyse the weaker or unclear areas. This will help candidates perform better and achieve the desired NEET PG 2022 result!