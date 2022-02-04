NEET-PG 2022 deferred by 6-8 weeks, fresh dates to be announced soon

The Union Health Ministry has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2022. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12. The ministry has deferred the exam by 6-8 weeks and has not announced any new exam schedule as of now. The fresh exam dates will be released in due course of time.

The Supreme Court today was also hearing a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG 2022. On January 25, six MBBS graduates had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled on March 12 for admissions in postgraduate medical courses, claiming that many MBBS graduates would not be able to take up the examination due to non-completion of the mandatory internship period.

Petitioners claimed that many of them were busy with the covid duties, their internships were postponed and due to this, they will not be able to meet the internship deadline which is scheduled on May 31, 2022. They sought an extension to this deadline so that the candidates can complete their internships.

Dr B Srinivas, Assistant Director General (Medical Education) and Member Secretary of the Medical Counselling Committee, in a communication sent to Dr M Bajpai, executive director of NBE, said that a lot of representations were being received from medical doctors requesting to postpone the NEET-PG 2022 examination as it was clashing with the NEET PG 2021 counselling. Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG counselling 2022 in May-June, Srinivas said.

“Keeping the above facts in view, the HFM (ministry of health and family welfare) has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably. Hence, the decision made by HFM may be complied with,” the communication sent on February 3 stated.