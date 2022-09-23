scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: West Bengal begins registration process

The candidates will have to go to their allotted institutions for the verification process, while NRI candidates will have to go to the Swasthya Bhawan for the verification.

WB NEET, West Bengal The verification began on September 22, and will continue on September 23, 24 and 26 from 11 am to 4 pm. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/Representative Image)

West Bengal has begun the counselling process for candidates who qualified the NEET PG 2022. The registration process for counselling began on September 21 and will end on September 25. The candidates can register through NEET PG/MDS 2022.

Once registration concludes, candidates have to proceed further with the verification process. The verification can be done between September 22 and September 26 from 11 am to 4 pm.

The candidates have to go to their allotted institutions for the verification process, while NRI candidates have to go to Swasthya Bhawan for the verification. Candidates who have completed their graduation from foreign universities should have a permanent registration with Medical Council of India/State Medical Council

A provisional list of candidates will be declared on September 26 after 6 pm. The final list will be announced on September 27 after 4 pm.

The seat matrix and college information will be available on September 27. The selected candidates can fill in their choices and lock in after 6 pm on September 27. The results will be declared on September 30, after 4 pm.

The candidates will have to report to their allotted institutions with all original documents for re-verification from October 11 to 14 from 11 am to 4 pm.

Details of round two and the mop-up round will be declared later. If a candidate discontinues the course after admission at any time before its completion, they will attract a penalty of Rs 5 lakh.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 01:10:57 pm
