NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Processing of seat allotment of stray vacancy round underway; results on Nov 29

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare results of the stray vacancy round for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 on November 29. Candidates who applied for the stray vacancy round can check results at the official website — mcc.nic.in.

On the same day, the list of eligible candidates will be forwarded to deemed universities, equalling ten times against the number of vacant seats available.

The MCC is processing the seat allotment for stray vacancy round from today (November 27) till November 28. The selected candidates can report to allotted colleges from November 29 to December 2. The academic session for PG courses began on October 20.

All registered candidates who were not allotted any seat in any of the previous rounds are eligible for the stray vacancy round. However, no fresh registrations are done for this round.

If a candidate did not modify their choice for the stray vacancy round, their choices of mop up round will be considered for processing in the stray vacancy round by the software. Candidates were allowed to modify their choices till November 26. With the completion of this round, the counselling for NEET PG 2022 will be complete.