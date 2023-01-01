scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Special stray vacancy round from January 6 to 14

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Candidates can check the schedule for special stray vacancy round at the official website— mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling: Students can join their allotted colleges from January 10 to 14 ( Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/ Representative Image)
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Special stray vacancy round from January 6 to 14
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the schedule of online counselling for special stray vacancy round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website— mcc.nic.in.

MCC will conduct a special stray vacancy round for vacant seats PG seats (MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB, MDS) for all India quota, central university, central institute, deemed university, PG DNB in online mode.

The payment of the security deposit can be made from January 6 till 4 pm of January 8. Choice filling will be available from January 6 to 8 and choice locking will be available from 5 pm till 11:59 pm of January 8. The processing of seat allotment will be done on January 9 and results will be declared on January 10.

Students can report to allotted colleges from January 10 to 14 up to 5 pm. The list of students in order of merit equalling to ten times the number of vacant seats will be forwarded to the Deemed Universities from January 10 to 14.

Recently, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the winter session informed the upper house of the Parliament that in 2021-22, out of 60,202 post graduate (PG) medical seats available, 3744 remained vacant after counselling.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 20:45 IST
