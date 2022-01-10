NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule released, check details here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for the NEET-PG counselling procedure 2022. Counselling will take place in four rounds. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in.

The registration process for the counselling will begin on January 12. Round 1 for the Post Graduate counselling procedure will be conducted from January 12 to January 17, 2022. Candidates have to first register. After the registration, they have to select and lock their college preferences from the options available till January 17.

The verification of candidates by the respective institutes would be conducted from January 18 to January 19, 2022. This will be followed by the seat allotment process, on January 20 and 21. The result will be declared on January 22, 2022.

The second round of registration will begin from February 3 to 7 and the result will be declared on February 12, 2022, followed by the third round from February 24 to 28, 2022.

Scheduled for October 2021, the counselling process for postgraduate medical courses was postponed twice due to a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the new OBC and EWS reservation policy announced by the central government and the MCC.

However, the final verdict by the Supreme Court on December 7, 2022, allowed the commission to begin the counselling procedure with 27 per cent OBC quota in all India quota (AIQ) seats and 10 per cent EWS quota for candidates having an annual family income of less than Rs 8 lakh.