NEET-PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result today; here’s how to check

NEET- PG 2022 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the result of the first round of NEET- PG 2022 counselling on September 28. The registration for the first round of NEET- PG 2022 counselling began on September 18. The results have been declared on the official MCC website, candidates can check the result at- mcc.nic.in.

MCC on September 27 had released the provisional allotment result. In case candidates found any discrepancy in the counselling provisional seat allotment result, they can submit it to MCC of DGHS by sending an email to mccresultquery@gmail.com.

NEET-PG 2022 round 1 counselling result

Step 1: Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “NEET PG”

Step 3: On the new page, in the left corner, click on “Final result of round 1 counselling”

Step 4: In the pdf, find your roll number and the allotted college, course

The process of reporting at allotted colleges or universities will take place between September 29 and October 4. Document verification and payment of tuition fee will have to be done by the candidates to ensure admission to the allotted college for NEET-PG 2022.

This year MCC will conduct four rounds of AIQ counselling for NEET PG 2021: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and AIQ stray vacancy round.