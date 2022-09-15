NEET PG 2022: Counselling registration for round 1 begins

NEET PG counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling registration for round one. The candidates who have qualified the medical entrance test — NEET PG — can register for counselling on the official website– mcc.nic.in. As per the MCC schedule, the registration will begin from today i.e., September 15 and will go on till September 23.

Recommended:: [Check your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India & State Level Counselings as per Your NEET PG Rank] Use – NEET PG College Predictor

The NEET PG 2022 All India Quota counselling will be conducted in four rounds, round one and two followed by mop-up round and stray vacancy. The All India Quota fresh registrations for NEET PG counselling will be allowed in the first three rounds and not in the spot round.

Medical graduates have to first register on the link given on the MCC website, pay the fees and then fill out their choice of courses and colleges during NEET PG counselling.

NEET PG counselling 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC– mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘PG Medical Counselling’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page. Now click on the ‘Online registration’ link.

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as name, date of birth, roll number, NEET PG 2022 application number, security code, and other relevant information.

Advertisement

Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload all the relevant documents.

Step 6: Pay the category-wise application fees and submit.

Step 7: Candidates are advised to download a copy of the confirmation page for reference

The admission will be granted on the basis of the choices filled by the graduates, NEET PG 2022 rank and seat availability. A total of 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma and 1,338 DNB CET seats will be filled through the counselling.