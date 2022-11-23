scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC releases revised schedule; stray vacancy round from Nov 28

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Candidates can check the revised schedule at the official website- mcc.nic.in. The stray vacancy round will begin from November 28.

NEET PG Counselling: The academic session began on October 20

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee today released the revised schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) for stray vacancies. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website– mcc.nic.in.

The stray vacancies round will be held from November 28 to 29 for all India quota, central and deemed institutes. For state counselling, it will begin from November 30 and end on December 2.

The last date for joining allotted colleges for all categories is December 2. The academic session for NEET PG began on October 20.

Meanwhile, the states of Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka began counselling for their mop up rounds a few days ago.

Recently, the MCC released a list of 43 candidates who joined NEET PG 2022 counselling round 1 or round 2 of all India NEET PG MCC counselling as well as in state counselling. The aforementioned 43 candidates were given time till November 17 to resign else they would have been removed.

