Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC extends mop-up round registration deadline

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The candidates can register for the mop-up round and pay the fees till November 13. Aspirants will be able to register at the official website– mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling, Mop Up round: The RESET registration option will be open till November 13 till 9 am. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ Representative Image)

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today extended the deadline for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Post Graduate (NEET-PG) again. The candidates can register for the mop-up round and pay the fees till November 13. Candidates will be able to register till 11 am of November 13 and pay till 3 pm of the same day. Aspirants will be able to register at the official website– mcc.nic.in

The reset registration option will be open till November 13 till 9 am. Choice filling and choice locking process will end on November 13 at 11:55 pm.

Read |NEET-PG 2023 could be the last, NMC plans to launch NExT for MBBS students

The MCC earlier extended the mop-up round registration deadline for mop-up round to November 10.

Some days ago,the MCC issued a warning for NEET PG aspirants regarding the registration process for mop-up round. The committee said that some PG DNB institutes have taken offline admission of candidates for round two of PG Counselling 2022, and those admissions will be treated as null and void.

15 institutes were listed by the MCC in that notice and the registration for mop-up round was also put on hold in order to ensure that the listed institutes submit details of the admissions taken offline.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 11:18:29 pm
