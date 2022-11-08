NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC extends mop up round registration deadline

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today extended the mop-up round registration deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022. Candidates can now register till November 10 at the official website – mcc.nic.in

The payment facility will be available upto November 10, 3 pm. Meanwhile, candidates will be allowed to lock their choice by November 10, 11:55 pm.

The notice further said that the internal seats of central universities i.e. AMU, BHU and DU and IP Universities (VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital & ABVIMS & RML Hospital) shall be filled by all India candidates after the exhaustion of Internal Candidates at the respective institutes in the stray vacancy round.

“candidates who wish to apply at the above mentioned universities may exercise the option of choice filling by using the registration unlocking facility,” it further reads.