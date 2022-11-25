NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC directs institutes to conduct mop up admissions online

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) Thursday directed all the institutes participating in the mop up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling to conduct admissions in online mode. The MCC further said admission letters should be generated from the intramcc portal after verification of original documents.

“Any admission which is not reported on the intramcc portal shall be treated as Null and Void,” read the notification. Those seats will be deemed as vacant and will be processed again in the stray vacancy round leading to the cancellation of seats that were allotted to candidates during the mop-up round.

Today was the last day for selected mop-up round candidates to report to allotted colleges.

MCC also released a list of 122 colleges that have not made any entry on the intramcc portal. The MCC requested them to enter the details of the candidates who have reported on the portal by Thursday as it will close today and MCC will not entertain any request to reopen the portal for online reporting.

The MCC on Wednesday released the revised schedule for counselling notifying that the stray vacancy round will begin from November 28 till November 29 for all India quota, central and deemed institutes. For state counselling, it will begin from November 30 and end on December 2. Candidates have to report to allotted colleges by December 2.