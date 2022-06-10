NEET-PG 2022 Counselling: Check last year’s AIQ closing ranks of top medical colleges

Updated: June 10, 2022 5:59:06 pm
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) had declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 on June 1. The scorecard of the NEET PG 2022 is available at nbe.edu.in for qualified candidates.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will now conduct the NEET PG 2022 counselling in online mode for 50 per cent all India quota seats. The counselling for NEET PG 2022 50 per cent state quota will be conducted by the respective state authorities. Read the full story to know about the NEET PG 2022 AIQ ounselling process in detail.
NEET PG 2022 counselling: Top medical colleges closing ranks
While the counselling dates are not announced yet, here is previous year’s AIQ closing ranks of top 5 medical colleges offering admission on NEET PG scores:
|Name of the college
|Previous year’s closing rank
|Specialization
|KMC Mangalore- Kasturba Medical College
|6653
|M.D. (Radio-Diagnosis)
|KMC Manipal- Kasturba Medical College
|4005
|M.D. (Derm. Vene. Leprosy)/
(Dermatology)/(Skin and Venereal Diseases)/(Venereology)
|Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University
|6141
|M.D. (Paediatrics)
|HIMSR New Delhi – Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research
|7833
|M.D. (General Medicine)
|Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|10227
|M.D. (Radiotherapy/ Radiation Oncology)
Through NEET PG 2022 counselling, a total of 26,168 MD, 13,649 MS, 922 PG Diploma,and 1,388 DNB CET seats will be offered.
