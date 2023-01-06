scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

NEET PG 2022 Counselling for special stray vacancy round begins today

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC will today start the counselling for NEET PG 2022 special stray vacancy round. Candidates can apply through official website mcc.nic.in 

NEET pg counselling 2022, neet pg special stray vacancy round, counselling for special stray vacancy roundCounselling for NEET PG 2022 special stray vacancy round begins today. (Representing image by Kamleshwar Singh)

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will today start the counselling for National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 special stray vacancy round. Awaiting candidates can apply for the round by visiting the official website-mcc.nic.in 

Read |NEET UG: Why these a Indian medical students

According to an official statement, the committee has decided to conduct the special stray vacancy round for the vacant 2244 PG (M.D/ M.S/ Diploma/ PG DNB), 62 MDS seats in online mode. Only pre-registered candidates can participate in this round and no fresh registrations will be allowed by the authority.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to apply for special stray vacancy round

Step 1: Visit the official website mcc.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on ‘PG Medical Counselling’ tab given on home page

Step 3: Select the special stray vacancy round

Step 4: Fill in your details and do the choice filling

The committee introduced the guidelines that all candidates who are participating in the special stray vacancy round have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 and candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in this round will be debarred from sitting in NEET PG 2023 examination.

Also Read |Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya proposes India model of medical education

Candidates will have to do fresh choice filling for special stray vacancy round. Eligibility criteria for this round are that candidates must be previously registered on the MCC portal and should not be holding any seat in the previous rounds of NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 of All India Counselling conducted by MCC /State Quota.

 

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 14:25 IST
