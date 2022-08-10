scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

NEET-PG 2022 counselling dates announced; check schedule

NEET PG Counselling date 2022: The registration process for round 1 seat allotment will be conducted between September 1 to 4 and the result will be announced on September 8 and the reporting date under round 1 is September 9. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: August 10, 2022 5:56:33 pm

NEET PG Counselling The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) counselling schedule 2022. The counselling process on AIQ seats will begin on September 1. The seat verification of round 1 seat matrix will begin on August 30. 

The registration process for round 1 seat allotment will be conducted between September 1 to 4 until 12 noon and the fees can be paid till 8 pm. The choice filling window will be available between September 2 to Sepetember 5 till 11:55 pm and the result will be announced on September 8 and the reporting time under round 1 is from September 9 to 13. 

Read |‘Can’t compromise on quality of doctors’: Delhi HC tells NEET PG petitioners challenging percentile criteria

Round II of the counselling process will begin on September 17. The verification of seat matrix by institutions will be carried out on September 17 and 18. The registration process will begin on September 19 and will conclude on September 21 at 12 noon. The choice locking window will be available between September 19 to 22 till 11:55 pm. The round II seat allotment result will be announced on September 25.

The PG counselling will commence for all central universities, deemed Universities and 50 per cent All India quota seats and 50 per cent state quota seats of medical and dental colleges simultaneously.

Last week, NEET PG aspirants questioned the authorities over their decision to not defer NEET PG but conduct counselling three months after the exam was conducted. In May, several NEET PG aspirants had requested authorities to defer the NEET PG 2022 exam by 40 days, saying that it was clashing with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.

