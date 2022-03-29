NEET-PG 2022 correction window to open today at nbe.edu.in

NBE NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will make the correction window available for NEET PG 2022 aspirants on March 29 at 6 pm. Candidates make changes to their NEET-PG application forms through the official website i.e nbe.edu.in.

Candidates will be able to make changes to all the editable fields in the application form. However, they will not be able to make any corrections to the following details: Name of the candidate, email ID, nationality and test city.

As per the official schedule, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2022. NEET-PG 2022 admit card will be issued on May 16 and the results will be declared by June 20.

How to make corrections in NEET-PG 2022 application form

Step 1: Visit nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘NEET-PG’ on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on ‘Application Link’

Step 4: Use your credentials to log in and make the changes that you need to

Step 5: Submit the form, and download it, for future reference

NBE will open the final edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images on April 26 and it will remain open till April 30, 2022. The exam will be multiple choice based with 200 questions. Candidates will take the 3 hours 30-minute examination through a computer-based test (CBT) as per the scheme prescribed.