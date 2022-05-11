NEET PG 2022 admit card to be released shortly: How to download

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced that the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 will soon be released on the official website of NBEMS — natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be conducting the NEET PG 2022 on May 21, 2022, from 9 am to 12:30 pm in a computer-based mode across the country.

NEET PG 2022 admit card: How to download

Candidates must know their login credentials to download the soft copy of the admit card from the official website. Follow the steps given below to download the admit card from the website.

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG. Now, look to the right of the page that opens up and click on applicant login.

Step 3: This is the step where you have to enter the login credentials. Enter the user ID and password generated during the time of registration.

Step 4: Click on the login button after entering the details.

Step 5: Now, click on the hall ticket link on the top of the page that opens up.

Step 6: Save/ download a copy of the admit card on your device.

As advised by the board candidates must be aware of their location test centre and plan travel time accordingly. They have to reach the test centres on or before the reporting time. Candidates may note that late entry to the examination premises is not permitted under any circumstances. NBEMS shall not be responsible for any delayed arrival of the candidate in reaching the centre due to any reason.