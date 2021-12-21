NEET PG 2022: Last 3 months study plan, best books to prepare for medical entrance exam

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG (NEET PG) 2022 is a national level medical eligibility cum ranking examination for admission into MD / MS / PG Diploma / Post MBBS DNB / NBE Diploma courses in various medical colleges across the country. For the 2022 session, the NEET PG exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 12, 2022, in an online computer-based mode.

As the exam approaches, aspirants must keep rechecking the NEET PG syllabus to ensure whether all the sections are covered. Furthermore, the number of candidates applying for this exam is increasing every year and the competition is getting tougher. This year more than 2 lakh aspirants competed in NEET PG for a few thousand seats.

For a test that lasts for over 3.5 hours, candidates are advised to go through the NEET PG 2022 exam pattern as well to modify their preparation strategies accordingly in the final months.

In addition, to help aspirants below is a 3 months preparation plan that can be referred.

Prioritizing the topics: It is recommended to note down the chapters that need to be covered first in each subject. There are a few strategies for doing this work. It could be done by going through the previous exam papers or by visiting the official website for the chapter-wise weightage of every subject.

Refer to your notes and highlights: Making notes is presumably the most important aspect of any preparation. This will help you revise easily and will make the process faster. If candidates’ have not yet started making their own notes and highlighting important points in their reference book, they should start doing it immediately. This is known to be the best thing to do when we are getting short of time to conclude our preparation.

The right selection of books for NEET PG: Preparations must be made from the best book for every topic. One good book per subject is more than enough. Refer to the below-mentioned table for the list of books for NEET PG 2022 preparation.

Book Subject Author Atlas of Human Anatomy Anatomy Frank Netter A Textbook of Human Physiology Physiology H.S.Ravikumar Patil, H.K.Makari Harpers Illustrated Biochemistry Biochemistry Victor Rodwell Review of Pathology and Genetics Pathology Dr. Sparsh Gupta Review of Pharmacology Pharmacology Dr. Govind Rai Garg and Sparsh Gupta Essentials of Microbiology Microbiology Sastry Apurba S The essentials of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Forensic Medicine and Toxicology KS Narayan Reddy Surgery essence Surgery Pritesh Singh Self Assessment & Review of Gynecology Obstetrics and Gynecology Sakshi Arora Hans

Practice online counterfeit tests: Candidates ordinarily avoid this part assuming that they have already prepared for the examination and practiced on conventional offline test papers. This, however, is a great opportunity to work on time management and to address the weaknesses. Hence, applicants are advised to attempt as many mock tests as possible and face various types of questions that can be framed in the NEET PG 2022 examination.

Using time productively: Candidates should ideally make a timetable before they start their last-minute preparation. Each date on the schedule must be relegated with subjects that they wish to cover. Since there is negative checking in the NEET PG test, they must not invest excessive time and energy on weaker sections, since timelines for revision could be tight. All things being equal, center your time and consideration around making strong areas of studies, even stronger.

Candidates must likewise design out the division of time while taking the test. The NEET test is divided into 200 questions for 800 marks. 4 marks are granted for every correct response, whereas 1 mark is deducted for every wrong response. Hence, the candidate should be familiar with the sections that are time-consuming and prepare accordingly.