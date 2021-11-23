NEET-PG 2021: Supreme Court to hear plea regarding OBC, EWS quota today

The Supreme Court will today hear a plea challenging the 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 per cent for the EWS category for admission to postgraduate (PG) medical seats through NEET. The petitioners in the matter have sought to quash the July 29 notification announcing 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for EWS in the all-India quota (AIQ) starting 2021-22 academic session.

NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin from October 25, 2021. However, MCC had postponed the counselling dates.

The last hearing was done by a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna. With this, an affidavit was also submitted to SC saying that the counselling process will not proceed and the same income criteria were justified for determining the eligibility for EWS, OBC candidates.

The top court had asked the Centre to explain what exercise was undertaken by it to fix annual income eligibility of Rs 8 lakh for the EWS category.

On setting the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income fixed for determining the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses, the Centre on October 26 had clarified to the apex court that the principle of fixing the amount is rational and in keeping with Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution.