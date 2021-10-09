NEET PG 2021 scorecard to be released today, here’s how to check

scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 09, 2021
By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
October 9, 2021 10:50:01 am
NEET 2021, NBE, NEET PG scorecard 2021Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the scorecard at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. (Representative image)

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the NEET PG 2021 scorecard today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the scorecard at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. NEET PG 2021 qualifying cutoff was earlier declared along with the result on September 28, 2021.

The board had earlier released the NEET PG rank list on the official website. Now the aspirants can download their individual scorecard.

NEET PG 2021 scorecard: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2021 tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on the scorecard link

Step 4: Enter the credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Scorecard will appear on the screen

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |NEET PG 2021: Check state-wise admission process and cut-off

The all-India quota (AIQ) merit list is expected to be released soon. This list will mention the candidates who are eligible for 50 per cent all India quota seats based on their All India rank in NEET PG 2021. Counselling for admission for these seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

For admission to state or UT-administered institutes, candidates will have to appear in counselling sessions held by their respective state or UT.

 

