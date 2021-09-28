NEET PG 2021 Result declared, check cut-off here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the NEET PG 2021 result in pdf format. The result can be checked from the official website: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. The result has been released in the form of a merit list and mentions the details such as the roll number, marks scored (out of 800), and the rank secured by the candidates.

NEET PG 2021 result: How to check

Go to the official website and open the NEET PG 2021 tab

Click on the “NEET PG 2021 result” link

NEET PG result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF and search roll number using Ctrl+F

Candidates are advised to verify the details mentioned in the NEET PG result pdf.

NEET PG 2021 cut-off

NEET PG qualifying cutoff percentile has also been released along with the result. Candidates securing the minimum qualifying cutoff will only be considered qualified.

NEET PG 2021 qualifying cutoff percentile has been provided in the table below

Category Percentile Cutoff General (UR/EWS) 50 302 SC/ST.OBC (Including PWD) 40 265

NBE conducted the NEET PG 2021 exam on September 11, 2021. The counselling process for admission will start soon.