NEET PG 2021 rank list out, scorecard to release on October 9

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the NEET PG 2021 merit list at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG rank list is available in the form of a pdf on the official website. Candidates can know their NEET PG score and All India rank from the merit list. They can download their individual score card from October 9, 2021.

Recommended: [Check your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselling as per Your NEET PG Score/Rank] Use – NEET PG College Predictor

The All India NEET-PG 2021 Rank is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the exam. The merit list for the All India counselling for 50% AIQ seats will be declared separately.

NEET PG mert list- AIQ rank

The all India quota (AIQ) merit list is expected to be released soon. This list will mention the candidates who are eligible for 50% all India quota seats based on their All India ranks in NEET PG 2021. Counselling for admission for these seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

NEET PG merit list- State rank



Most states will prepare their own merit list for admission on the basis of the NEET PG merit list and the All India ranks. The NEET PG state counselling will be held under the aegis of the respective counselling authorities of the said state. All eligible candidates who will apply for state counseling will be included in the respective state merit list.

NEET PG Cutoff

NEET PG 2021 qualifying cutoff was earlier declared along with the result on September 28, 2021. The cutoff required for admission into colleges is separate from the qualifying cutoff and will vary from college to college as well as specialization wise.

Factors that are generally considered while determining the cutoff are NEET PG exam difficulty level, seat intake, category of the candidate, previous cutoff trends etc.

NEET PG is the national level entrance for admissions to the MD/MS/PG Diploma courses as well as the Post MBBS DNB and NBE Diploma Courses in the country.