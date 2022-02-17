NEET PG 2021: Provisional result for round-2 counselling declared, check details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result for round-2 of NEET PG counselling 2021 for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB courses. candidates can visit the official website — mcc.nic.in — to check the result.

The committee has also reminded candidates that those whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get an online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidates will have to get fresh online generated admission letters for the changed category or quota seat, otherwise, the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission.

How to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website — mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Locate the link for ‘PG medical counselling’ and click on it.

Step 3: Under the ‘Current events’ section, click on the link ‘provisional allotment result round 2 PG 2021’

Step 4: A PDF will open in a new window or tab.

Any discrepancy in the result can be immediately reported to the MCC of DGHS till February 17, 2022, till 6 pm through email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. After February 17, the committee will declare the provisional result as ‘final result’.

“The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” the official notice read.

MCC has also advised candidates to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.