NEET-PG 2021 postponed amid rising coronavirus cases: Harsh Vardhan

The total number of questions in the NEET PG 2021 exam has been reduced to 200 from 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper. .

After CBSE class 12 board exams, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 has also been deferred until further notice. Administered by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), NEET-PG 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on April 18.

“In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases, GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18. Next date to be decided later. Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind,” Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet.

More than 2 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year. The fresh exam dates will be released after assessing the coronavirus situation across the country.

In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18

Next date to be decided later Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #NEETPG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 15, 2021

MK Stalin, President, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), had earlier tweeted, “CBSE exams have now got cancelled due to the second wave of #COVID19. With increasing cases and fatalities, when our doctors are fighting hard against all odds, is this the right time to hold National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for PG courses?.”

https://twitter.com/mkstalin/status/1382598642142380033/photo/1

Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor, had also tweeted, “While the Govt has suspended school exams, the National Board of Examinations has scheduled the NEET PG exam for 18th April 2021. Around 1.7 lakh applicants around India, including residents working in private& govt hospitals, will be exposed to Covid19. #PostponeNEETnow!.”

While the Govt has suspended school exams, the National Board of Examinations has scheduled the NEET PG exam for 18th April 2021. Around 1.7 lakh applicants around India, including residents working in private& govt hospitals, will be exposed to Covid19. #PostponeNEETnow! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 15, 2021

The total number of questions in the NEET PG 2021 exam has been reduced to 200 from 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper.

As per the official statement by NBE, the NEET PG syllabus includes all the subjects that were taught to the students during the MBBS programme. The syllabus of NEET PG includes subjects and knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India MCI.

The NEET-PG is a qualifying and ranking examination in India, for students who wish to study various postgraduate Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery and diploma courses, in government or private medical colleges in the country.