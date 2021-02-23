NEET PG 2021 notification released: Here’s how to apply

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has invited the applications for the NEET PG 2021 at its official website, nbe.edu.in. The online application process beginning on February 23 (3 pm) will conclude on March 15, as per the official notice. The exam will be held on April 18 and the result will be out by May 31.

The exam will be held in CBT mode. It will consist of 200 multiple choices questions only. It will be held in English. Candidates will be given three hours and 30 minutes to solve the exam. For every right answer, four marks will be awarded and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admission in MD/MS/PG Diploma courses based on merit and counselling.

NEET PG 2021: Eligibility

Candidates in possession of MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate recognised as per the provisions of the NMC are eligible to apply for NEET PG. The applicant should have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before June 30, 2021. The candidates who are already pursuing PG courses are not eligible to apply, as per the rules. Further, foreign nationals can write NEET-PG without registration with NMC. The NMC or national medical commission has replaced the medical council of India.

NEET PG 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link (activated at 3 pm)

Step 3: Fill in the user registration form to generate the user ID and password.

Step 4: Log-in and complete the application form, upload images of documents

Step 5: Choose your test city

Step 6: Pay exam fee

Step 7: Agree to the declaration and submit the application form

Step 8: Take a print out of the filled application form

NEET PG 2021: Fee

Applications once submitted cannot be withdrawn. Candidates will be given a window to edit their application forms though. A fee of Rs 4250 will be applicable with an additional GST of 18 per cent. For those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD category, the amount payable with taxes is Rs 3835.