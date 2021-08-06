NEET PG 2021: NBE to reopen registration, correction window from August 16

The last date to register for NEET PG 2021 examination will be August 20. (Representative image)

The National board of examinations in medical sciences (NBE) in its latest notification states that the registration window for NEET PG 2021 exam will be opened again from August 16, 2021, 3 pm onwards. The last date to register for NEET PG 2021 examination will be August 20.

The notification states that the National Medical Commission in its meeting held on May 24 decided to extend the cut-off date for completion of internship to September 30 for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2021.

Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during July 21, 2021, to September 30, 2021, and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the information bulletin of NEET-PG 2021 can apply during this window.

Such candidates will be able to choose the preferred state for taking the examination. NBEMS will allocate them the test city as per availability within the state chosen.

Candidates who had already registered for NEET-PG 2021 examination can change their category and EWS status during this window if they desire to do so. However, the window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form. The edit window will open on August 16, 3 pm onwards and will close on August 20 at 11:55 pm.

The NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on September 11. Previously, the examination was to be held in January, but was postponed to April and then to August.