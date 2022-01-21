scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
NEET-PG 2021: MCC to release round 1 counselling result tomorrow

The registration for the second round of counselling will begin on February 3, 2022.  NEET PG counselling is conducted for admissions to MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB courses.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
January 21, 2022 12:13:33 pm
NEET PG counselling, NEET counselling 2021 resultThe results will be declared on the official MCC website, candidates can check the result at- mcc.nic.in. | Representational image

NEET- PG 2021 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the result of the first round of NEET- PG 2021 counselling on January 22, 2022. The registration for the first round of NEET- PG 2021 counselling began on January 12, 2022. The results will be declared on the official MCC website, candidates can check the result at- mcc.nic.in. 

The process of reporting at allotted colleges or universities will take place between January 23 and 28, 2022. Document verification and payment of tuition fee will have to be done by the candidates to ensure admission to the allotted college for NEET-PG 2021. 

The registration for the second round of counselling will begin on February 3, 2022.  NEET PG counselling is conducted for admissions to MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB courses.

This year MCC will conduct four rounds of AIQ counselling for NEET PG 2021: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and  AIQ stray vacancy round. In addition to this, no seat will be reverted back to the respective states after completion of round 2 of AIQ as done in 2020. 

 

