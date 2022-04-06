NEET PG 2021: MCC issues new guidelines for special round counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued new guidelines for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 special round counselling. More details can be found on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

As per the new guidelines, all candidates who are allotted seats in the Special Round will have to join their allotted seats by April 7, 2022, i.e. Thursday.

Additionally, the seats of round two, which have been vacated by the candidates who are allotted seats in the special round will be included in mop-up round of PG counselling 2021.

Also, colleges have been instructed to take offline resignation of round-2 candidates who have been allotted seats in the special round and send the scanned copies to MCC on pgmcconlinereporting@gmail.com. The college authorities will also have to return the original documents of such candidates and clear their dues so that they are able to join in Special Round allotted colleges.

Also read | India Education Summit 2022 Live Updates

Meanwhile, the MCC has paused the process of choice filling for NEET-Super Speciality counselling, as seats from several colleges and institutions hadn’t been added to the seat matrix. “…the choice filling for super speciality will be paused for some time so that these colleges/institutes may add these seats to the seat matrix,” the notice from the MCC read, adding, “as soon the addition of the fresh seats by the colleges/institutes is complete, the choice filling shall be resumed and will be notified by way of notice”.

By the evening, the MCC added 237 more seats, including 97 in the all-India quota, to the matrix for Round 1 of the counselling.